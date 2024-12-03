Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed Cricket Australia CEO

Greenberg has been head of the nation's players union

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former National Rugby League (NRL) boss Todd Greenberg will succeed Nick Hockley as Cricket Australia (CA) CEO, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Hockley confirmed in August he would step down at the end of the Australian cricket summer in March after five years in the role.

Greenberg has been head of the nation's players union, the Australian Cricketers' Association, since 2021 and helped broker new pay deals with CA.

He was NRL CEO for four years from 2016, overseeing the introduction of a semi-professional women's league and a video refereeing system.

Greenberg resigned in 2020 amid criticism of the NRL's financial management by the Nine Network, the league's main broadcast rights-holder.

