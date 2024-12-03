Sufiyan Muqeem sets new record, surpassing Umar Gul's best bowling figures for Pakistan

He claimed five-wicket haul in 2.4 overs for only three runs in match against Zimbabwe

Tue, 03 Dec 2024 18:01:30 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan left-hand spinner Sufiyan Muqeem broke former pacer Umar Gul’s record for best bowing figures in T20 cricket.

Muqeem achieved the milestone in a match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where he claimed five-wicket haul, restricting the hosts to 57.

In second game of the tree-match series, he took the wickets of Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava in 2.4 overs for only three runs.

Previously, the record was held by ex-player Umar Gul who had grabbed five wickets in three overs for five runs.

Furthermore, Muqeem has also become the third Pakistan player to claim a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of cricket.

Umar Gul and Imad Wasim have also achieved the same milestone.

