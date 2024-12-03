Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in second T20 today

Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in second T20 today

The match will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, starting at 4:30.

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - The second T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played today (Tuesday) in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza, while Pakistan's team will be captained by Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first T20 match.

An unfinished 65-run fifth wicket partnership off 34 balls between Tayyab Tahir (39 not out) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (27 not out) lifted Pakistan to 165 for four. Zimbabwe scored 60 for two in their PowerPlay – eight runs more than Pakistan - but then ran out of steam to be bundled out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

Pakistan on Monday announced its playing XI for the second of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team, which includes Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yusuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem are also part of the playing XI.

It is recalled that Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have already returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.