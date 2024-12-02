Bangladesh name women's squad for Ireland T20Is

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh have named their squad for the first two T20Is against Ireland.

After a series sweep against Ireland in the ICC Women's Championship games, Bangladesh are prepared to put up their best in the T20I leg.

The three-match T20I series will be played entirely in Sylhet. The matches begin on December 5 with the following matches on alternate days.

Three players - Disha Niswas, Shamima Sultana, Sarmin Sultana - have also been kept on standby for the T20Is outside the main squad.

These will be the first set of T20Is for Bangladesh after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where they won just one of their four matches.

Ireland, meanwhile, are on an upward curve in T20Is of late, having beaten Sri Lanka and England in recent months.

Bangladesh squad (1st & 2nd T20Is): Nigar Sultana Joti (c & wk), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akhter Maghla