Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday

The event is scheduled to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi from December 7-25

RAWALPINDI ( APP) - The tickets for the upcoming Champions T20 Cup will go on sale from Thursday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi from December 7-25, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said on Monday.

Tickets can be purchased online from pcb.tcs.com.pk, while the physical tickets will be available for purchase at the designated TCS outlets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

To encourage the fans to witness the high-quality action in the five-team Champions T20 Cup, entry to the Premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) has been made free for the 20 out of 22 matches. For the Qualifier, on 23 December and the final, on 25 December, the Premium enclosure tickets can be bought for PKR 100 and PKR 250, respectively.

Tickets for the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) can be bought at rates starting from PKR 200 and 250 for

single header games while the VIP tickets for the double headers can be bought at PKR 300 and PKR 400. The VIP enclosure tickets for the final can be purchased for PKR 500.

Fans can also watch the action from the Gallery at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the tickets cost from PKR 650 to 700 for the single header matches while PKR 800 for the six double headers in the tournament. For the Qualifier, the Gallery tickets will cost PKR 700 per head while the fans can buy the December 25 final tickets for the Gallery worth PKR 1,000.