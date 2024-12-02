WBCC strips India of Women's Blind Cricket World Cup hosting rights

Pakistan and India will conduct their international events at neutral venues

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 18:41:24 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – In a major blow, India has been stripped of hosting of the Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled for next year, after it refused to send its team to Pakistan for a tournament.

The World Blind Cricket Council, which took place in Multan, announced the decision in its 26th meeting. Representatives from seven countries attended it, while the officials of India, England, and New Zealand virtually joined it.

India had denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its team to travel to Pakistan for participating in the Men’s Blind T20 World Cup, currently being held in Pakistan.

The issue of India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan was extensively discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan presented its stance in the meeting, stating that in 2022, India had refused to issue a visa to the Pakistan blind team, preventing them from participating in the event. This time, when Pakistan is the host, India suddenly refused to participate in the tournament.

After Pakistan's firm position in the meeting, it was decided to revoke India's hosting rights for upcoming women’s event.

However, it was also decided that until political tensions between the two countries persist, neither Pakistan nor India will host any international events on each other's soil to avoid any issues.

Additionally, the meeting decided that Pakistan and India will conduct their international events at neutral venues. It was also decided to retain Syed Sultan Shah as the President of the World Blind Cricket Council for the next three years.

