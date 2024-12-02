Mohsin Naqvi rejects surrender rumors over Champions Trophy issue

Naqvi and the PCB delegation have returned from Dubai

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has dismissed the stories of Pakistan's surrender regarding the Champions Trophy as baseless.

According to sources, Naqvi and the PCB delegation have returned from Dubai, where he held several important meetings concerning the ICC Champions Trophy. During these meetings, Naqvi presented Pakistan's position to the ICC.

PCB sources confirmed that the board remained firm on its stance and was awaiting responses from both the ICC and the Indian Cricket Board. Due to holidays in Dubai, responses may take some time.

Naqvi stated upon his return that the surrender stories were nonsense, emphasising that if Pakistan were to surrender, the ICC and India wouldn't have requested more time.

He also added that Pakistan will not allow unilateral decisions on the Champions Trophy, stressing that decisions should be based on equality. "We cannot go to India while they do not come here," he stated.

Furthermore, he assured that any decision made would set a precedent for future ICC events to follow the same formula.