S Africa call up teenager Maphaka for second test v Sri Lanka

Cricket Cricket S Africa call up teenager Maphaka for second test v Sri Lanka

Maphaka, 18, has played three Twenty20 Internationals but has yet to feature in a test

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 09:49:16 PKT

(Reuters) - South Africa have called up teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka to their squad for the second test against Sri Lanka starting in Gqeberha on Thursday after seamer George Coetzee was ruled out with a groin injury.

Maphaka, 18, has played three Twenty20 Internationals but has yet to feature in a test and will vie with experienced seamer Dane Paterson and spinner Senuran Muthusamy to replace Coetzee in the side.

South Africa won the first test in Durban by 233 runs, a fourth victory in a row to keep them in contention for a place in the ICC Test World Championship final at Lord’s in June.

If they beat Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, and are victorious in a two-test home series against Pakistan starting this month, they are guaranteed a place in the final.

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.