Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20I

Teams batting first have won 13 out of 16 games played at the Queen’s Sports Club Bulawayo.

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 19:58:08 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Sunday defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first T20I in Bulawayo.

Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and scored 165 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 108 runs. Captain Sikandar Raza made 39 runs.

Pakistan’s Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each.

Pakistani openers Umair Yousuf and Saim Ayub started the innings, but the partnership was short-lived as Umair was dismissed for 16. Saim Ayub followed, scoring 24 runs, with Pakistan losing their second wicket at 57. Usman Khan contributed 39 runs before getting out, and captain Salman Ali Agha added 13 before being dismissed.

Tayyab Tahir (39*) and Irfan Khan (27*) remained unbeaten, helping Pakistan post a competitive total.

Pakistan had already announced their playing XI, led by Salman Agha.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 18 T20s where Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe in 16 T20s while Zimbabwe came out victorious in just 2 games.

Pakistan XI:

Salman Ali Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.

Zimbabwe XI:

Sikandar Raza (C), Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani