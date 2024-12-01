Jay Shah takes over as ICC Chairman as Greg Barclay's term ends

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 11:54:45 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Greg Barclay's term as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come to an end.

Barclay’s tenure as ICC Chairman was set to conclude on November 30, and following the completion of his term, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken over as the new ICC Chairman.

ICC sources confirmed that Jay Shah officially assumed his responsibilities as the ICC Chief today (Sunday).

It was previously reported that there was a possibility of a one-week extension to Greg Barclay's term.

To recall, Greg Barclay announced his resignation in August, and Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the new ICC Chairman.