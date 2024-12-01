Pakistan announce playing XI for first T20 against Zimbabwe

Pakistan announce playing XI for first T20 against Zimbabwe

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 09:41:16 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - Pakistan announced its playing XI for the first of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe that is to be played today (Sunday).

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistani team, which includes Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yusuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem are also part of the playing side.

Three changes have been made to the national T20 squad for the Zimbabwe series, with Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, and Abrar Ahmed being added.

Usman Khan, Sufyan Muqeim, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Omair bin Yusuf, and Qasim Akram have already arrived in Bulawayo via Dubai.

The Pakistani T20 team members, including Captain Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Jehandad Khan, and Abbas Afridi, are already in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Pakistan ODI squad, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.