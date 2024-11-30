ICC Chairman Greg Barclay's term likely extended by one week

Jay Shah was scheduled to take over as ICC Chairman on December 1.

Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 15:08:57 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - There were indications that the tenure of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay may be extended by one week.

Barclay's term was set to end on November 30, and Indian Cricket Board Secretary Jay Shah was scheduled to take over as ICC Chairman on December 1.

It is noteworthy that Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman. Greg Barclay had announced his decision to step down in August.