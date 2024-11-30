Three changes in Pakistan's T20 Squad for Zimbabwe series

Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 15:04:29 PKT

BULAWAYO (Web Desk) - Pakistan has made three changes to their T20 squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, and Abrar Ahmed have been added to the team.

The players who have already arrived in Bulawayo via Dubai include Usman Khan, Sufiyan Maqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Omair Bin Yousaf, and Qasim Akram.

Pakistan’s T20 team captain, Salman Ali Agha, along with Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan Niazi, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Jahandad Khan, and Abbas Afridi, are already in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan ODI squad captain Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafiq, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.

The first T20 match of the three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played tomorrow Sunday.