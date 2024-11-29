Zimbabwe reschedule white-ball series against Afghanistan

The changes aim to accommodate more spectators by shifting key games to weekends

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 18:21:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has rescheduled the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan this December to make it easier for fans to attend the matches at Harare Sports Club.

The changes aim to accommodate more spectators by shifting key games to weekends.

The first Twenty20 International (T20I), initially set for 9 December, will now take place on Wednesday, 11 December.

The other two T20Is have been rescheduled to the weekend, with the matches now being played on Friday, 13 December, and Saturday, 14 December.

These adjustments have also affected the One-Day International (ODI) series, with the first ODI now scheduled for Tuesday, 17 December.

The second and third ODIs will follow on Thursday, 19 December, and Saturday, 21 December, respectively.

Originally, the T20Is were slated for 9, 11 and 12 December, while the ODIs were set for 15, 17 and 19 December.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni highlighted the importance of the fixture changes.

“We understand the passion our fans have for the game, and we want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience top-level cricket,” he said.

“Moving key matches to the weekend ensures better access for spectators, enhancing the atmosphere at Harare Sports Club.”

