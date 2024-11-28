Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in third ODI against Zimbabwe
Cricket
The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1
BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One-day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe.
Muhammad Rizwan said no changes have been made in the team which had won the second match.
He said young talent has been given a chance in the ongoing series so that they can help in the Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, a day ago fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out of the series in Zimbabwe due to injuries. They have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan.