Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 99 runs to clinch ODI series

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1

Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 19:29:37 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday defeated Zimbabwe by 99 runs in third and final game to secure the ODI series by 2-1 in Bulawayo.

Chasing a 304-run target, the hosts were bundled out for 204 in 41st over. Zimbabwe suffered early blows after part-timer bowler Saim Ayub claimed two wickets in third over by removing opener Joylord Gumbie for five and Dion Myers for four runs.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed removed Tadiwanshe Marumani for 24 runs in ninth over. At this stage, skipper Craig Ervine smashed a fifty to reduce press on his side before Aamer Jamal picked his wicket.

Sean Williams made 24 runs while Brian from middle order scored 37 to pace up the chase but Pakistan bowlers managed to restrict them to 204.

Earlier, Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss and posted 303 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.

Kamran Ghulam scored his maiden century (103), featuring four sixes and 10 fours. Abdullah Shafique scored 50 runs, Mohammad Rizwan 37, Saim Ayub 31, while Salman Agha contributed 30 runs to set a reasonable target for the host.

Tayyab Tahir, batting for the first time in ODI career, scored useful 29 (not out) runs off 16 balls, helping Pakistan to surpass the 300-run mark.

Irfan Niazi scored three runs, while Aamir Jamal remained not out on five runs.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava claimed 2 wickets apiece, while Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram took one wicket each.

Muhammad Rizwan said no changes had been made to the team that had won the second match. He said young talent had been given a chance in the ongoing series so that they could help in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, a day ago fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out of the series in Zimbabwe due to injuries. Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan have replaced them.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.