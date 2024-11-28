Pakistan eye big total as Abdullah, Kamran score fifties

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan have managed to score 165 for the loss of two wickets after 33 overs.

Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam scored fifties, while Saim Ayub departed after scoring 31 runs. Abdullah Shafique got out while attempting to play a sweep shot of Sikandar Raza immediately after completing his half century.

Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One-day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe.

Muhammad Rizwan said no changes have been made in the team which had won the second match.

He said young talent has been given a chance in the ongoing series so that they can help in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, a day ago fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out of the series in Zimbabwe due to injuries. They have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan.