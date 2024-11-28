Kamran's maiden ODI ton helps Pakistan set target of 304

Cricket Cricket Kamran's maiden ODI ton helps Pakistan set target of 304

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 16:16:47 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan have managed to score 303 for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.

Kamran Ghulam score his maiden ODI century, and scored 103 runs off 99 deliveries, featuring four sixes and 10 fours.

Abdullah Shafique scored 50, Mohammad Rizwan 37, Saim Ayub 31, while Salman Agha managed 30 runs.

Tayyab Tahir, batting for the first time in ODI career, scored useful 29 (not out) runs off 16 balls, helping Pakistan to surpass the 300 run mark.

Irfan Niazi scored three runs before getting out, while Aamir Jamal remained not out on five runs.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava claimed 2 wickets apiece, while Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram took one wicket each.

Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One-day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe.

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1.

Muhammad Rizwan said no changes have been made in the team which had won the second match.

He said young talent has been given a chance in the ongoing series so that they can help in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, a day ago fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out of the series in Zimbabwe due to injuries. They have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan.