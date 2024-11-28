Latham falls for 47 as New Zealand 104-2 in first England Test

CHRISTCHURCH (New Zealand) (AFP) – England removed captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway to leave New Zealand on 104-2 at lunch on day one of the first Test in Christchurch Thursday on a placid wicket.

Kane Williamson, returning after injury kept him out of New Zealand's recent successful India series, was on 26 at the break with Rachin Ravindra not out 21.

England captain Ben Stokes had no hesitation in bowling first when he won the toss.

His pace bowlers did find some movement on a green-looking pitch, but the wickets were more about batsmen's errors.

Conway fell for two in the second over, sharply caught and bowled by Gus Atkinson to reduce New Zealand to 4-1.

The opener was guilty of mistiming a full delivery from Atkinson who leaned to his left to snap up the catch.

Latham stroked a rapid 47 off 54 balls before departing in the first over after the drinks break.

Latham was rarely troubled as he hit six fours in the first hour.

But he only faced five balls after the refreshments before a lapse in concentration resulted in an edge off Brydon Carse to stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

New Zealand were 62-2 but Williamson and Ravindra steadied the ship, adding an unbroken 42 for the third wicket.

Ravindra had a life in the final over before lunch when he appeared to get a faint touch to a Stokes delivery, but England did not appeal.

Both sides feature debutants in their line-up with 21-year-old Jacob Bethell thrust into the number three position for England and New Zealand introducing seaming all-rounder Nathan Smith, 26.

Uncapped Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson, 25, was on Thursday added to England's squad in New Zealand in place of Jordan Cox.

He is expected to join the squad on Saturday.

Cox fractured his right thumb during a net session last week ruling him out of the three-Test series.

Regular number three Pope has taken the gloves in this Test, sliding down the batting order to number six.

