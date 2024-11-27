Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in ODI series decider on Thursday

Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in third and final One-Day International in Bulawayo on Thursday with both sides eying to win the series.

The series decider will begin 12:30 pm as both sides have won one match each.

Fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Ahmed sustained a hamstring injury, while Shahnawaz suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday’s training session. Initial scans and clinical assessments confirmed their respective injuries.

The duo have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan, who will arrive in Bulawayo in time to be available for selection in Thursday’s series decider.

In second match, Saim Ayub stroked a whirlwind century in his fifth appearance as Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe to level the three-match series at 1-all.

Saim belted 17 fours and three sixes in a 62-ball 113 not out as Pakistan raced to the 146 runs target in 18.2 overs without losing a wicket. When Saim reached his century from 53 balls with 16 fours and three sixes, he became Pakistan’s joint-third fastest centurion after Shahid Afridi, who twice achieved the rare distinction against Sri Lanka in Nairobi 1996 and then against India in Kanpur 2005.

Saim had earlier reached his half-century from 32 balls with nine fours and a six, and completely dominated the unbroken 148-run stand with Abdullah Shafique, who returned unbeaten on 32 from 48 balls with four fours.

Earlier, Zimbabwe, who had won the first ODI by 80 runs in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method, were bundled out for 145 in 32.3 overs after electing to bat first.