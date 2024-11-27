ICC ODI rankings: Babar remains No 1 batter; Shaheen loses top spot

Cricket Cricket ICC ODI rankings: Babar remains No 1 batter; Shaheen loses top spot

Afridi drops one spot after missing two matches against Zimbabwe

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 18:12:01 PKT

(Dunya News) – Former skipper Babar Azam retained his top spot as world’s No 1 ODI batsman in latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The former skipper stands at the top spot with 80 rating points followed by India’s Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at second and third positions.

In Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi suffered a setback as he was dethroned from the top spot by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. The development comes after he missed the two matches against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Pakistan hard-hitter Saim Ayub enters the top 100 of the ODI batter rankings at 90th following his quickfire century in the second match of the series against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, India bowler Jasprit Bumrah's superb efforts against Australia in Perth has seen the star India pacer obtain a new career-best rating and regain his place as the No.1 ranked player on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings.

Bumrah collected eight wickets during India's impressive 295-run triumph in the ICC World Test Championship series opener to claim Player of the Match honours and the in-form right-armer also climbed two spots and ahead of South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to re-claim his mantle as the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

His teammate Mohammed Siraj also makes some ground, with the fiery right-armer improving three places to 25th on the list for Test bowlers following his five scalps against the Aussies in Perth.

