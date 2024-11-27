Ahmed Hussain replaces Mohammad Hassan in Pakistan team for Men's U19 Asia Cup

Hassan has been ruled out of the tri-series due to an ankle injury

(Web Desk) - The Men’s National Selection Committee has named Ahmed Hussain as Mohammad Hassan Khan’s replacement for the eight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup.

Left-arm spinner Hassan was earlier ruled out of the tri-series final and Asia Cup due to an ankle injury. Right-arm leg-spinner Ahmed will join the squad in Dubai on Wednesday and train with the side on Thursday evening at the ICC Academy Ground.

Meanwhile, as per the regulations of the Asian Cricket Council, Mohammad Huzaifa has been added as the 15th player in the squad. Earlier, Pakistan had announced a 14-member squad for the tournament, while left-arm spinner Huzaifa was only part of the 15-member squad named for the U19 tri-series.

In the 50-over U19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U19 are placed in the Group A and will take on India on 30 November in their first match of the tournament before taking on UAE and Japan on 2 and 4 December, respectively at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The top two teams from Group A and B will take on each other in the semi-finals on 6 December with the final taking place on 8 December.

Pakistan U19 squad for ACC Asia Cup:

Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi), Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Ali Raza (Sialkot), Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Umar Zaib (Abbottabad) and Usman Khan (FATA)