Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI Series due to injuries

Ahmed Daniyal suffered a hamstring injury, while Dahani sustained a left ankle injury

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 12:10:43 PKT

BULAWAYO (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe due to injuries.

Ahmed Daniyal suffered a hamstring injury, while Dahani sustained a left ankle injury during training. Both players have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan.

The new inclusions, Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan, would be available for selection for Thursday’s decisive match in Bulawayo. Both players are also part of Pakistan's T20 squad.

For the T20 series against Zimbabwe, Aamir Jamal has been added to the squad in place of the injured Ahmed Daniyal. Meanwhile, Daniyal and Dahani will depart for Pakistan this evening to begin their recovery process.

Upon their return to Lahore, the players will report to the National Cricket Academy, where they will undergo rehabilitation and follow the prescribed protocols to ensure a safe return to cricket.