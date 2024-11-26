England-New Zealand series named Crow-Thorpe trophy

Cricket Cricket England-New Zealand series named Crow-Thorpe trophy

The trophy is crafted from the wood of bats used by both late cricketers

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 12:15:07 PKT

CHRISTCHURCH (Web Desk) - The series between England and New Zealand has been named the "Crowe-Thorpe Trophy".

The three-match Test series between the two teams will begin in Christchurch on November 28.

The series trophy is dedicated to England's Graham Thorpe and New Zealand's Martin Crowe. It is crafted from the wood of bats used by both late cricketers—Thorpe’s bat, which he used to score a century against New Zealand, and Crowe's bat, which he used to score a century against England.

Both players were considered some of the best batsmen of their era. Graham Thorpe passed away earlier this year, while Martin Crowe died in 2016.