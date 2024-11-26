Zimbabwe elect to bat in crucial second ODI against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Zimbabwe elect to bat in crucial second ODI against Pakistan

Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed would make their debuts today.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 12:48:09 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - Zimbabwe has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against Pakistan in Bulawayo.

Pakistan has announced the playing XI for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

Two changes have been made to the team, with Tayyab Tahir replacing Haseebullah Khan, and Abrar Ahmed coming in for Mohammad Hasnain. Both players would make their debuts today (Tuesday) in Bulawayo.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played today in Blawayo.

Zimbabwe must win today’s match to secure their first-ever ODI series victory against Pakistan, while Pakistan must win today's match to save itself from losing the firs-ever series from Zimbabwe.

The final squad included Mohammad Rizwan (C), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan lost the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 80 runs under the DLS method. Zimbabwe lead the three-match series 1-0.

Zimbabwe XI:

Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.