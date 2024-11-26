Saim, Abrar help Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in second ODI

Saim Ayub smashes maiden century, debutant Abrar Ahmed claim 4 wickets

Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second ODI to level the three match series 1-1.

Chasing a modest target of 146 runs, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub smashed his maiden century, remaining unbeaten with 117 runs, while his partner Abdullah Shafique contributed 32 runs. The duo achieved the target in the 19th over.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had set Pakistan a target of 146 runs. The host were bowled out for 145 runs in 32.3 overs. Debutant Abrar Ahmed took 4 wickets for Pakistan.

Zimbabwe batters displayed a poor batting performance as openers Joylord Gumbie (5) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) were dismissed early. The third-wicket partnership added 38 runs, but Devon Myers (33) and captain, Craig Ervine (18) were also dismissed.

After that, no Zimbabwean batter was able to withstand the Pakistani bowlers. Sikandar Raza scored 17, Sean Williams 31, Brian Bennett 14, Blessing Muzarabani 11, Brandon Mavuta 3, and Richard Ngarava 2 runs before being out.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed claimed 4 wickets, while Salman Ali Agha took 3, Saim Ayub and Faisal Akram took 1 wicket each.

Two changes were been made to the team, with Tayyab Tahir replacing Haseebullah Khan, and Abrar Ahmed coming in for Mohammad Hasnain. Both players would make their debuts today (Tuesday) in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe must win today’s match to secure their first-ever ODI series victory against Pakistan, while Pakistan must win today's match to save itself from losing the firs-ever series from Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lost the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 80 runs under the DLS method. Zimbabwe lead the three-match series 1-0.

Zimbabwe XI:

Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.