Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series

The most likely player to make way for Williamson is Will Young

(Reuters) - Kane Williamson will definitely return to the New Zealand team to play England in a three-test series that starts this week despite missing the tour of India with a groin strain, coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

Stead said the former skipper would be ushered back into the lineup at the expense of one of the batters who helped the Black Caps to a stunning 3-0 series sweep in India at the start of the month.

"It's a nice problem to have," Stead told reporters in Christchurch, where the first test gets underway on Thursday.

"Obviously Kane will come back into the side .... he's a superb player and that'll create some selection headaches that (captain) Tom (Latham) and I will have to get our head around in the next day or two.

"Kane's obviously the class player, one of the best in the world, and he will be playing somewhere in the lineup. So it's just how we managed to shape the rest of the team around that."

The most likely player to make way for Williamson is Will Young, who scored 244 runs batting in the number three spot in the India series.

"He's a quality player, that's why we selected him in our squad ... and whether he plays or not, won't change the fact that he is still a quality player," Stead said.

Stead said he had yet to meet with Latham to discuss the team but scoffed at the idea that all-rounder Glenn Phillips might make way.

"I don't think Glenn Phillips will be left out, he's been superb for us over a number of test matches," he said.

"It's the selection thing that I'm sure you guys want to know about but I've got to sit down with Tom and work out how we shape it.

"Kane Williamson's back and available, and certainly looking forward to get him back in our side with the record that he has."

Stead said New Zealand would send out a four-prong pace attack against England at Hagley Oval with one of Jacob Duffy or Nathan Smith handed a test debut.