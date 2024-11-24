Jaiswal, Kohli push lead past 400 as India reach 359-5 at tea v Australia

PERTH (Reuters) - India reached 359-5 at tea on day three of the first test against Australia in Perth on Sunday courtesy of a brilliant 161 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbeaten 40 from Virat Kohli.

The visitors have built a comprehensive lead of 405 runs in the opening match of the five-test series, having scored 150 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 104 while conditions still favoured seam.

A four-wicket second session came as welcome relief to Australia, who had been made to toil in the heat for 84 overs with opener KL Rahul (77) the only casualty.

Josh Hazlewood struck with the first ball after lunch, a full 130 kmph delivery on a fifth stump line which captured the edge of Devdutt Padikkal, who was caught by Steven Smith at second slip for 25.

A square drive for one off Mitchell Starc brought up Jaiswal's 150.

The top-order batsman presented a tough chance to Alex Carey, tickling captain Pat Cummins down the leg side, but Australia's keeper could only get a fingertip to it as it raced away for four.

Jaiswal pushed his luck too far against all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, however, a full-blooded cut gobbled up by Smith at point to bring a spectacular knock to a close.

Spinner Nathan Lyon picked up his first wicket of the game through an easy stumping, cleverly pitching wide to an advancing Rishabh Pant (one).

Dhruv Jurel also fell for one, trapped lbw by Cummins, as Australia celebrated their third wicket in 18 balls.

Kohli, who gracefully lifted Starc for six before the ball hit a security guard on the head, will look to extend the lead after tea with Washington Sundar, who is on 14.