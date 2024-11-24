Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs under DLS method in first ODI

Pakistan XI includes three debutants

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 80 runs under the DLS method in the first ODI in Bulawayo.

Pakistan's batting line collapsed badly in the chase of 206 runs. After 21 overs, Pakistan were struggling at 60 for 6, and the match was concluded due to rain.

Pakistan's Innings

Chasing Zimbabwe's target of 206 runs, Pakistan began their innings with Saeem Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq. However, the partnership didn't last long as Abdullah Shafiq was dismissed for just 1 run at a total of 11 runs.

The second wicket fell at a total of 17 runs when Saeem Ayub was caught for 11 runs, followed by Kamran Ghulam, who scored 17 runs before being dismissed.

At 49 runs, Salman Agha was LBW for 4 runs, and Hasibullah Khan was bowled out for a duck. Pakistan were struggling 60 for 6 when rain arrived.

Zimbabwe's batting

In the match held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's openers attempted an aggressive start but faltered early. At a total of 40, Joylord Gumbie was run out for 15 by Abdullah Shafique, while Dion Myers contributed only 8 runs.

Captain Craig Ervine (6), Tadiwanashe Marumani (29), Sean Williams (23), Brian Bennett (20), Brandon Mavuta (1), and Blessing Muzarabani (0) all fell cheaply.

A crucial 62-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava gave some resistance. Raza scored 39 before falling to debutant Faisal Akram, while Ngarava top-scored with 48, including five fours and a six.

For Pakistan, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and spinner Faisal Akram (on debut) each took three wickets. Haris Rauf, Aamer Jamal, and Mohammad Hasnain claimed one wicket apiece, while one player was run out.

Toss and team news

At the toss, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan revealed that three players—Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah, and Faisal Akram—were making their debuts. Rizwan highlighted the importance of adapting to conditions, acknowledging the challenges of early overs for batting.

Key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah were rested for this series to give opportunities to new talent.

ODI Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram