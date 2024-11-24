Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in first ODI today

Cricket Cricket Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in first ODI today

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 10:07:48 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – The first match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played today (Sunday).

After winning the ODI series against world champions Australia in Australia, the morale of the Pakistani cricket team players is high.

This series marks the first assignment for Pakistan under the coaching of Aqib Javed. For this tour, Pakistan has rested three key players: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, and given young players the opportunity to play.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that the Australia series was now in the past, and this series was part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. The team remained optimistic about securing a victory here as well.

Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir are the other players apart from Salman Ali Agha who have been selected for both the formats.

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani have been picked in the ODI side and will be replaced by Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Usman Khan for the shortest format of the game.

Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Salman Ali Agha are the four players who will also be part of the squads for Zimbabwe tour.

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir