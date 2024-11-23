PCB changes schedule for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final round matches

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change in the schedule for the final round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

According to a PCB statement, the last league match between Lahore Whites and Sialkot will now take place from December 27 to 31.

Following this, the five-day final will be held from January 2 to 6.



The PCB further stated that the venues for these matches will be announced at an appropriate time.