Louis, Athanaze agony as Windies build Test edge over Bangladesh

West Indies reached 250-5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Sat, 23 Nov 2024

NORTH SOUND (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP) – Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze both fell just short of maiden Test centuries as West Indies reached 250-5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test of two against Bangladesh on Friday.

Opening batsman Louis made a patient 97 while Athanaze hit 90 as they shared a 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Louis's runs came off 218 balls with nine fours and one six before he fell to a rare rash shot in the post-tea session.

The 24-year-old was aiming to complete three figures with a boundary heave off Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, he only managed to edge the ball into the hands of Shahadat Hossain in the slips as Mehidy celebrated his 50th Test with a key wicket.

When Louis fell, West Indies had reached 224-4.

Four runs later, left-handed Athanaze was also back in the pavilion after making 90 off 130 deliveries with 10 fours and one six.

The 25-year-old Dominican, hailed by West Indies legend Brian Lara as the "most talented" of the team's batsmen, top-edged a delivery from slow left-armer Taijul Islam to be caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Louis and Athanaze steadily rebuilt the West Indies innings after the home side had slipped to 84-3 having been put into bat.

Skipper and opener Kraigg Brathwaite made a painstaking four from 38 deliveries before he was put out of his misery, lbw to fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Keacy Carty became Taskin's second victim when he went for an eight-ball duck, chipping a loose shot to Taijul with the score on 25-2.

Kaveem Hodge made 25 before he was third man out, run out following a fine throw from Taijul at fine leg.

After the departures of Louis and Athanaze, it was left to Joshua Da Silva (14) and Justin Greaves (11) to see West Indies through to stumps.

