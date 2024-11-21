Aaqib Javed plays down concerns about double role ahead of Champions Trophy

Says he aims at making a settled squad which could play in upcoming tournament

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball head coach Aaqib Javed, who is also a member of the selection committee, has downplayed the concerns about his double role, saying he has been coaching at national and international levels for 20 years.

He made the remarks when a journalist talked about his past criticism of Misbahul Haq over the double role. He said the scenario was different at that time, adding: “I have 20 years experience of coach at both national and international level”.

He further clarified that the coach held consultation with the captain and then made recommendations to the selection committee, who finalise the playing XI.

“There are five to six members in selection committee which takes decision unanimously as I am not the only selector,” he said, adding that he had been given the interim role till Champions Trophy and that he will try to give his best.

Aaqib Javed took over from interim coach Jason Gillespie under whom Pakistan beat Australia in the ODI series.

While talking about the Pakistan team’s Zimbabwe tour, Javed said he aimed at making a settled squad which could play in the upcoming Pakistan-hosted tournament in 2025.

He hoped that there will be settled team in ODI format, adding: “You will observe changes in the T20I format as we have planned to provide chances to new players”.

“How can we improve the bench strength without giving chances to new players?” he said.

The interim head coach also lauded the Pakistan team under Mohammad Rizwan captaincy who secured historic 2-1 in ODI series against Australia. He said this was the first time in 22 years Pakistan won the ODI series in Australia.

The newly-appointed coach is set to travel to Zimbabwe to take up the new task as the Pakistan’s ODI series set to begin against the hosts from November 24.

