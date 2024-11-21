Nazir Jr passes away after protracted illness

Nazir Jr had been ill for some time and was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former cricketer and umpire Nazir Junior passed away in Lahore on Thursday. He was 78.

Nauman Nazir confirmed the death of his father.

Muhammad Nazir, who was famously known as Nazir Jr, had been ill for some time and was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night as his health deteriorated.

His family said Nazir met with an accident five years ago after which he continued to face health issues.

Born on March 8, 1946 in Rawalpindi, Nazir started his Test career on October 24, 1969 against New Zealand and played his last Test against Australia in December 1983.

Nazir played 14 Test and four ODI for Pakistan. A classy off-spinner, he was the first bowler to get seven wickets in maiden Test innings – 7 for 99 runs. He had 37 wickets under his belt.

He played his first ODI on November 21, 1980 against the West Indies and the last on January 10, 1984 against Australia.

He also made out his name in umpiring and officiated in 15 ODIs and five Test matches.

A few days ago the national hero appealed to the government to help ensure his proper treatment.