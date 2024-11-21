Sri Lanka Blind Cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Blind Cricket Team is also scheduled to arrive in Lahore tonight

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Sri Lanka Blind Cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for the Blind T20 World Cup.

The team was welcomed at Lahore Airport by officials from the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

Afghanistan and South Africa’s teams have already arrived in Pakistan, while the Nepal Blind Cricket Team will reach Lahore today via the Wagah border.

The Bangladesh Blind Cricket Team is also scheduled to arrive in Lahore tonight (Thursday).

It is worth noting that the Blind T20 World Cup will begin in Lahore on November 23.