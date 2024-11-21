Pakistan reach Bulawayo for ODI, T20 series against Zimbabwe

First ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 24

Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 11:28:31 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - The national cricket squad has arrived in Bulawayo to play a One Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Zimbabwe.

The series will consist of three matches each of ODI and T20 formats between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan cricket team will have a rest day tomorrow, and the first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 24 to December 5.

All the matches will be played at Bulawayo - three ODIs and three T20Is.

According to ESPcricinfo, Zimbabwe have picked three uncapped players – Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa – in the ODI squad.

While Gwandu and Musekiwa have both played T20I cricket for Zimbabwe, quick bowler Maposa, 21, is uncapped in international arena. He has played just three List A matches so far.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will continue to lead the seam attacks in both ODIs and T20Is.

Sean Williams, who had missed the white-ball series in Sri Lanka earlier this year because of an injury, returned to the ODI side, but was omitted from the T20I squad. ODI captain Craig Ervine was also left out of the T20I side. Williams last played an ODI in July 2023.

Zimbabwe retained the same T20I squad that had won the men's T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month. During that tournament, Zimbabwe had broken the record for the highest T20I total.

Pakistan squads

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

T20I: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe squads

ODI: Craig Ervine (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

T20I: Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava

