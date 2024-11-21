Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Bulawayo for ODI, T20 Series against Zimbabwe

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Bulawayo for ODI, T20 Series against Zimbabwe

First ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 24.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 09:31:33 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - The national cricket squad has arrived in Bulawayo to play a One Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Zimbabwe.

The series will consist of three matches each of ODI and T20 formats between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan cricket team will have a rest day tomorrow, and the first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 24.