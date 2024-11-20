Babar, Rizwan drop in latest ICC T20I rankings

Australia’s Travis Head continued to hold top spot in the ICC rankings

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 17:18:50 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Babar Azam dropped in latest Men's T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday.

The development comes after the duo displayed unimpressive performance in recent three-match T20I series against Australia. The Aussies whitewashed Pakistan to clinch the series 3-0.

Australia’s Travis Head continued to hold the top spot in the rankings followed by England’s Phil Salt and Tilak Varma from India at second and third position respectively.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf jumped four place in bowlers rankings to secure 20th place on the back of his magical spells in the Australia series.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has re-claimed his place as the top T20I all-rounder in the world as rising star and teammate Tilak Varma made a massive jump into the top 10 for batters on the latest rankings.

Pandya overtakes England dasher Liam Livingstone and Nepal dynamo Dipendra Singh Airee at the top of the T20I all-rounder charts on the back of some strong form during India's recent series in South Africa, with the 31-year-old producing some eye-catching efforts with both bat and ball.

It is the second time Pandya has held the No.1 ranking for T20 all-rounders, with the consistent India performer first rising to the top at the end of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

