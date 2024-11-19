India withdraw from Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan

The team did not get permission from the Ministry of External Affairs

(Web Desk) – The Indian cricket team pulled out from the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan from November 23 to December 3.

Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA), has confirmed that development, stating that the blind team did not get permission from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The team had obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry, but it was waiting for a response from the government.

Yadav said the government has informed the IBCA about the decision verbally as it is yet to sent a written response.

The decision to withdraw from Blind T20 World Cup comes days the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian cricket team would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced a 16-member national squad for the Blind Cricket World Cup.

The selection committee, comprising Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mahmood Butt, named the players with the approval of PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.

Nisar Ali will lead the national team, while Badar Munir will serve as vice-captain, said a press release.

The squad includes players from three categories: B1 category features Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Salman. B2 category players are Babar Ali, Nematullah, and Haroon Khan. B3 category includes Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhtar, Akmal Hayat Nasir, Talha Iqbal, and Matiullah. The reserve players are Muhammad Ayaz, Moeen Aslam, and Muhammad Rashid.

