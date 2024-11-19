Shahid Aslam appointed new batting coach of Pakistan Cricket Team

Shahid Aslam will accompany the team on upcoming tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shahid Aslam as the new batting coach of the national cricket team.

The appointment came after the Pakistan team's batting struggled during their recent tour of Australia.

In light of these issues, the PCB has decided to appoint a permanent batting coach, and Shahid Aslam has now been confirmed for the role.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that Shahid Aslam will accompany the team on upcoming tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa as the batting coach.

The board is also in search of a new spin bowling coach, and this appointment will be made soon.

Shahid Aslam has previously been part of the team’s support staff for several years. He is well-known for his expertise in coaching batters and is especially famous for his hours of throwing down practice balls for players.