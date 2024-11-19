PCB rejects Mohammad Yousuf's resignation, offers new responsibilities

Cricket Cricket PCB rejects Mohammad Yousuf's resignation, offers new responsibilities

PCB will instead offer him new responsibilities within the board.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 12:17:35 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the resignation of former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, who had recently stepped down from his position as the batting coach.

According to sources, Mohammad Yousuf had submitted his resignation from the role of batting coach a few days ago.

However, the PCB has decided not to accept his resignation and will instead offer him new responsibilities within the board.

Yousuf is expected to be presented with two or three new roles, from which he will have to choose one.

Sources also revealed that the PCB planned to reach out to another former cricketer, Abdul Razzaq, to offer him a new responsibility in the future.

It is noteworthy that Mohammad Yousuf had also announced his resignation from the position of selector for the national team a few days ago.