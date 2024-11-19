ICC Champions Trophy unveils in Nathiagali today

NATHIAGALI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Champions Trophy will be unveiled in Nathiagali today (Tuesday).

The trophy was previously displayed in Abbottabad, where it was taken to various locations including the Army Public School, the Abbottabad Medical College, Thandiani, and the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. A number of cricket fans attended these events to view the trophy.

After its unveiling in Nathiagali, the trophy will be taken to Murree. Following its tour in Pakistan, the trophy will travel to all the participating countries of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The trophy tour will continue with stops in Afghanistan from Nov 26 to 28, Bangladesh from Dec 10 to 13, South Africa from Dec 15 to 22, and Australia from Dec 25 to Jan 5.

Additionally, the trophy will be showcased in New Zealand from Jan 6 to 11, in England from Jan 12 to 14, and in India from Jan 15 to 26.

The final leg of the tour will take place in Pakistan, where the event will begin on Jan 27.