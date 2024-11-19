Pakistan Cricket Team likely to announce squad for South Africa tour next week, major changes expected

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to rejoin the Test squad.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan cricket team’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is expected to be announced next week.

According to sources, the national team will play a series comprising 3 ODIs, 3 T20s, and 2 Test matches in South Africa. The current squad may undergo some changes ahead of the series.

PCB sources indicated that opener Fakhar Zaman will return for the white-ball series, while batter Saim Ayub is also expected to make a comeback in the T20 squad.

Additionally, for the Test series, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to rejoin the squad.

Players who performed well during the recent Australia tour will be given priority for selection. The squad for all the formats is expected to consist of 18 players each.

Sources further revealed that the final squad will be announced before the series begins to help players adjust to the conditions. The series against South Africa is scheduled from December 10 to January 7.