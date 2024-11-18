PCB curtails National Women's One-Day Tournament in Karachi after fire incident

Fortunately, no players were injured in the incident

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 20:14:16 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to curtail the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel.

Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.

On Monday, four sides were involved in the fifth-round matches, while Strikers were training at a training session.

The decision to truncate the tournament was made with the health and safety of the players as the top priority. Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards for contributed to this outcome.

To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars - the top two teams after four matches each - will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course.

