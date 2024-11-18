Pakistan plan training camp in South Africa ahead of Test series

Cricket Cricket Pakistan plan training camp in South Africa ahead of Test series

Only the Test players would participate in the training camp

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 16:12:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has devised a strategy to face South Africa in the upcoming Test series, with a training camp planned in South Africa prior to the matches.

Sources revealed that the training camp would be held in South Africa for 7 to 10 days, and only the Test players would participate. The camp aims to familiarise the players with South Africa's playing conditions.

According to PCB sources, players involved in all formats would already be in South Africa for the white-ball series, which will be played between December 10 and 22. The camp would help prepare them for the challenges of the Test series.

Pakistan's national team is set to play three One-Day Internationals, three T20s, and two Test matches in South Africa. The first Test will begin on December 26 in Centurion, while the second Test will be held in Cape Town starting January 3.