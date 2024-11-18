Mohammad Rizwan donates gloves, shirt to Sydney Cricket Ground Museum

The museum's management expressed their gratitude to Rizwan for his generous contribution.

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 12:17:56 PKT

SYDNEY (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan has donated his wicket-keeping gloves and shirt to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Museum.

Rizwan made the donation following the second T20 match between Pakistan and Australia, which was played in Sydney. The museum's management expressed their gratitude to Rizwan for his generous contribution.

It’s worth noting that the second T20 match between Pakistan and Australia took place on Saturday at the SCG, where Australia defeated Pakistan by 13 runs.