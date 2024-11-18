Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against Australia

Cricket Cricket Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against Australia

Pakistan face the challenge of avoiding a whitewash.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 13:06:36 PKT

HOBART (Dunya News) - Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first the last T20 International against Australia in Hobart.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has decided to rest himself in the third T20 as Haseebullah has replaced him.

Salman Agha has been handed the captaincy in only his third T20 International.

All-rounder Jahandad Khan has made his T20 International debut for Pakistan in Hobart as Naseem Shah missed out from the final XI.

With Australia holding a 2-0 series lead, Pakistan face the challenge of avoiding a whitewash.

The Pakistani team is determined to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the second match, where poor fielding and slow batting contributed to their defeat.

Former captain Babar Azam's form continues to be a concern, but captain Mohammad Rizwan remains hopeful that Pakistan will secure a win in the final match.

In the second T20, pacer Haris Rauf achieved a significant milestone by taking 4 wickets. With this performance, he became Pakistan’s joint-leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, having taken 107 wickets in 74 matches, level with Shadab Khan, who has 107 wickets from 104 matches.

Australia:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt, wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem