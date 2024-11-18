Australia chase down in a flash, whitewash Pakistan in T20 series

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 15:46:12 PKT

HOBART (Dunya News) - Australia has whitewashed Pakistan in T20 series after winning the third and final T20 by seven wickets.

Australia chased down the target of 117 in just 11.2 overs, courtesy Marcus Stoinis's blistering knock of 61 of 27 deliveries featuring five huge sixes and five fours.

Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each.

Pakistan were bowled out for 117 after electing to bat first.

Babar Azam was the top scorer for Pakistan with 41 runs, Haseebullah 24, Shaheen Afridi 16, while Irfan Khan made 10 runs.

Rest of the seven batters including Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Sufyan Muqeem were not even able to get into double figures.

For the hosts, Aaron Hardie claimed three wickets, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson took two wickets each, while Nathan Ellis and Xavier Barlett got one wicket to their name.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan decided to rest himself in the third T20 as Haseebullah has replaced him.

Salman Agha was handed the captaincy in only his third T20 International.

All-rounder Jahandad Khan has made his T20 International debut for Pakistan in Hobart as Naseem Shah missed out from the final XI.

With Australia holding a 2-0 series lead, Pakistan face the challenge of avoiding a whitewash.

The Pakistani team is determined to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the second match, where poor fielding and slow batting contributed to their defeat.

In the second T20, pacer Haris Rauf achieved a significant milestone by taking 4 wickets. With this performance, he became Pakistan’s joint-leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, having taken 107 wickets in 74 matches, level with Shadab Khan, who has 107 wickets from 104 matches.

Australia:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt, wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem