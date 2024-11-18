Champion's Trophy tour continues across Pakistan, now in Abbottabad

The sparkling trophy was showcased at the Khanpur Dam

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - The tour of the Champion's Trophy continues across Pakistan, captivating fans in every city.

After arriving in Khanpur, the sparkling trophy was showcased at the Khanpur Dam, where it enjoyed a cultural boat ride.

The Trophy also attracted large crowds at the Taxila Museum, where both children and adults posed for selfies with it.

The Trophy's journey has now reached Abbottabad, with excitement building among locals.

It will stay in Karachi from November 22 to 25.