Aqib likely to be appointed Pakistan white-ball team head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to appoint a local coach on a permanent basis for this position

Sun, 17 Nov 2024 14:15:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed is likely to be appointed as the new head coach of Pakistan's white-ball team.

Sources suggested that discussions are ongoing about assigning him the role for the upcoming Zimbabwe series and beyond, with an official decision expected soon.

Before the Australia tour, Gary Kirsten had resigned from the head coach role, and Jason Gillespie, the head coach for red-ball cricket, was appointed as the interim coach for the Australian tour.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a series against Zimbabwe from November 24 to December 5.

Following that, the team will face South Africa in a series from December 10 to January 7, which will include 3 T20s, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches.